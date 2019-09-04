DStv delicious festival in talks with Tiwa Savage's management
The Nigerian artist took to Twitter on Wednesday morning cancelling her performance at the festival due to the attacks on foreign nationals.
JOHANNESBURG - DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival has responded to Tiwa Savage's boycott of the event, saying they were in discussions with her management.
The Nigerian artist took to Twitter on Wednesday morning cancelling her performance at the festival due to the attacks on foreign nationals.
In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the festival said they did not tolerate any form of discrimination and would continue to ensure that the festival would be a safe and inclusive place for all.
“As a festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from.”
The event is set to take place on 21 and 22 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.
More in Lifestyle
-
AKA, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage voice their opinions over xenophobic attacks in SA
-
US rapper A$AP Rocky will not challenge assault conviction - lawyer
-
David Beckham, Greta Thunberg among winners at GQ awards in London
-
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 3 September 2019
-
Renee Zellweger wasn't 'healthy' before career break
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.