DStv delicious festival in talks with Tiwa Savage's management

The Nigerian artist took to Twitter on Wednesday morning cancelling her performance at the festival due to the attacks on foreign nationals.

Tiwa Savage. Picture: @tiwasavage/instagram.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival has responded to Tiwa Savage's boycott of the event, saying they were in discussions with her management.

The Nigerian artist took to Twitter on Wednesday morning cancelling her performance at the festival due to the attacks on foreign nationals.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the festival said they did not tolerate any form of discrimination and would continue to ensure that the festival would be a safe and inclusive place for all.

“As a festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from.”

The event is set to take place on 21 and 22 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

