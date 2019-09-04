DRC ambassador not at WEF due to transition in government

Ambassador Ben Mpoko said they informed the South African government of their non-attendance much earlier.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) ambassador to South Africa said on Wednesday the country would not have an official presence at the World Economic Forum for Africa due to the ongoing transition of its government.



EWN reported that the DRC, Malawi and Rwanda would not be attending the meeting due to attacks on foreign nationals.

“You know we have been without a government , and this week [the president] is presenting the cabinet to the Parliament , so he cannot leave the country,” Mpoko said.

Mpoko has, however, told Eyewitness News that he would attend the forum as a panellist.

EWN retracts the earlier article and apologises unreservedly for the error.