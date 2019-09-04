View all in Latest
De Kock: There are promising signs for young Proteas side

The team leaves for the sub-continent on Friday ahead of three T20s and three Test matches.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock watches his shot fly to the boundary. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
South Africa's Quinton de Kock watches his shot fly to the boundary. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas wicket-keeper and T20 captain Quinton de Kock said they were expecting another tough tour in India.

The team leaves for the sub-continent on Friday ahead of three T20s and three Test matches.

The last time South Africa toured India was in the 2015/16 season when the Proteas lost the four-match test series 3-0 but won the T20 and ODI series.

A lot has changed in the Proteas set up since then with only Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and de Kock still in the mix within the test and limited-overs camps.

This will also be the first tour under the guidance of interim team director Enoch Nkwe who took over from Ottis Gibson in August.

De Kock said India's pace attack could result in more balanced pitches.

“With their seam attack, they should probably prepare better pitches now that they back their fast bowlers more than they have, so it should be more competitive than last time but there is still a lot of uncertainty around what exactly we are going to get”, he said.

He said the team was confident their preparations would be better than they were for the last tour.

“Last time, the guys were there, they didn’t really expect conditions like that and I think this time around we have a bit of a head start in that regard, so we will keep our eyes open and make sure our preparation goes well so that we can do better than last time.”

The 26-year-old, who was still a relative newcomer in the last touring side, said the transition has been tricky but that the signs for the future were promising.

“It’s been a bit difficult but now that we are all together and can chat as a leadership group, we get a better sense of what’s going on and how we are going to do things. It’s been slow going so far but things are moving in the right direction for us.”

The first T20 is on Sunday, 15 September.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA