CT primary school pupils hold memorial for murdered Janika Mallo
The 14-year-old child’s body was discovered in her grandmother’s backyard in Heinz Park in Philippi on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Northwood Primary School in Mitchells Plain will on Wednesday host a memorial service for pupil Janika Mallo who was raped and murdered.
The 14-year-old child’s body was discovered in her grandmother’s backyard in Heinz Park in Philippi on Sunday.
It comes at a time when femicide is in the spotlight with the recent murders of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, and 19-year-old UWC student Jesse Hess, whose 85-year-old grandfather was also killed in an apartment in Parow on Friday.
Heinz park youth leader Tashreeq Perry said Mallo’s family was broken following her rape and murder.
“I spoke to her father. I asked him how he was handling it. He couldn’t speak. Tears rolled down his eyes. He was crying.”
Perry said they were shocked at the brutal manner in which she was killed.
“No person deserves to die this way. Whoever did this has no respect for human lives.”
The primary school pupil was last seen leaving to attend an event in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.
It's understood a taxi dropped her and another young person back in Heinz Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.
