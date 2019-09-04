CT community angry after charges dropped against man accused of raping baby
The National Prosecuting Authority said after carefully analysing evidence in the docket, the State had taken a decision to provisionally withdraw the charges.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain community is angry after charges against an alleged child rapist were provisionally withdrawn.
The 57-year-old man was arrested two weeks ago in connection with the rape of a one-year-old baby girl in Woodlands.
He lived in the same house as the child’s nanny and made a court appearance last week.
This was pending the results of DNA tests.
But Woodlands residents were upset by the decision.
The Lentegeur community policing forum's Byron de Villiers said: “The community is very angry. We’re doing our utmost to prevent them from taking the law into their own hands.”
De Villiers accused police of being too slow with the investigation.
“The investigating officer is too relaxed. Why not continue with the investigation? If the tests come back and the man is not a match it means that someone else must be found and held accountable.”
