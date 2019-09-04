Cops monitor UWC after students point out alleged rapists
The incident occurred ahead of a memorial service for murdered student Jesse Hess.
CAPE TOWN - Tensions are running high across South Africa as calls continue for those who harm women and children to be punished more harshly.
The University of the Western Cape (UWC) on Wednesday said police were called to a residence in the morning after students had gathered to point out individuals who they claimed were rapists.
The 19-year-old and her grandfather were killed at in Parow on Friday.
#AmINext #JesseHess Students sing along with the choir. The venue is packed and students gather in the passages. SF pic.twitter.com/fOunlr8uRP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
UWC has confirmed police responded to a complaint of disruption at the Kovacs residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The university said it's been notified that students had gone to the residence to point out who they claimed were suspected rapists and they were believed to have tried to apprehend the individuals.
Police arrived on the scene to disperse the crowd.
The accused students were removed from the premises.
The university said it was aware of heightened anger in the wake of the murders of young students including Hess who was a student at the university.
It added it would continue to endorse all campaigns in South Africa that condemn violence against women.
