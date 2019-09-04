Congress of SA Students to shut down CT school over ‘racist’ hair policy

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
Go

Congress of SA Students to shut down CT school over ‘racist’ hair policy

Last week, black and coloured pupils at the Blue Downs school claimed they were told they must plait their hair and are not allowed to wear afros.

Afro generic. Picture: EWN.
Afro generic. Picture: EWN.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has vowed to shut down Malibu High School on Wednesday over the institution’s hair policy.

Last week, black and coloured pupils at the Blue Downs school claimed they were told they must plait their hair and were not allowed to wear afros.

Some senior girls refused to comply and were now facing disciplinary action.

According to learners at Malibu High School, they were instructed to redo their hair because it was “untidy”.

Some said the principal also told pupils they looked like trees. Pupils also received suspension letters because they failed to adhere to the school's code of conduct regarding hairstyles.

Cosas’ Michael Mayalo said they would take action because the principal was not taking the matter seriously.

“We are going to shut down the school to make sure we end this racism.”

The department's Bronagh Hammond said each school had its own hair policy that fell under the uniform policy and was only guided by the department.

“The Malibu case states hair should be neat and tidy. However, this is subjective. Therefore, there should be clear guidelines on what neat and tidy entails.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA