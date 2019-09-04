Cele defends security cluster intelligence amid Gauteng violence

Police Minister Bheki Cele has defended the security cluster, saying that those who believed that intelligence was failing to detect riots in Gauteng were wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has defended the security cluster, saying that those who believed that intelligence was failing to detect riots in Gauteng were wrong.

Cele held discussions with community leaders at the Jeppe Police Station before heading off to another meeting with residents at a nearby park on Tuesday.

While the police minister was addressing a meeting in Jeppe, he received news that a South African man was shot by a Pakistani national in Coronationville.

WATCH: Violence runs rampant in Joburg

Premier David Makhura, who was also at that meeting, had to step in to attend to the incident.

"There was an incident of looting in the morning, in fact, one of the shop owners shot and killed a member of the local community," Makhura explained.

Cele later confirmed that the Pakistani shop owner, who also used an illegal firearm, was arrested.

He also insisted that intelligence had not failed.

"It would be the mix of intelligence having done their work and the sporadic violence, we would not deny that. But anyone who comes with a full understanding that there is no intelligence here, you better think again."

As soon as Cele left Jeppestown, police fired rubber bullets on rioters who had regrouped.

WATCH: Cele: No need for SANDF in Johannesburg