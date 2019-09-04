View all in Latest
AmINext: Cele booed by gender-based violence protesters in CT

The minister tried to address the crowd but spoke for only around two minutes.

Capetonians took to the street to protest against gender-based violence on 4 September 2019. They moved from Parliament to the Cape Town International Convention Centre where the World Economic Forum on Africa event was under way. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Capetonians took to the street to protest against gender-based violence on 4 September 2019. They moved from Parliament to the Cape Town International Convention Centre where the World Economic Forum on Africa event was under way. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Lizell Persens 24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has been booed by protesters against gender-based violence at Parliament.

The minister tried to address the crowd but spoke for only around two minutes.

Protesters have called for gender-based violence in South Africa to be declared a state of emergency. The demonstrators gathered outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the World Economic Forum on Africa got under way on Wednesday morning.

Escalating violence against women and children prompted South Africans from all walks of life to take a stance and call for more decisive action from government.

Presidential special advisor on gender-based violence, Dr Olive Shisana, stepped out to address the furious and emotional crowd, saying they are preparing a strategic plan to address gender-based violence.

Protesters, however, did not entertain her and then moved to Parliament.

