AmINext: Cele booed by gender-based violence protesters in CT
The minister tried to address the crowd but spoke for only around two minutes.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has been booed by protesters against gender-based violence at Parliament.
The minister tried to address the crowd but spoke for only around two minutes.
Protesters have called for gender-based violence in South Africa to be declared a state of emergency. The demonstrators gathered outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the World Economic Forum on Africa got under way on Wednesday morning.
Escalating violence against women and children prompted South Africans from all walks of life to take a stance and call for more decisive action from government.
Presidential special advisor on gender-based violence, Dr Olive Shisana, stepped out to address the furious and emotional crowd, saying they are preparing a strategic plan to address gender-based violence.
Protesters, however, did not entertain her and then moved to Parliament.
#WEFProtest A much bigger group of demonstrators returned to the CTICC. KB pic.twitter.com/r1m2agBbb9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext Streets in the CBD are filled as thousands more are joining the protest. LP pic.twitter.com/HIyiJ6QFIY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
#WEFAfrica Police have warned demonstrators to move away as they pose a security problem at the premises. KB pic.twitter.com/HhsgVrngMI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
