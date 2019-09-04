View all in Latest
Capetonians take to streets to protest against gender-based violence

UCT will host a memorial service for student Uyinene Mrwetyana at noon and UWC student Jesse Hess will be remembered at 1:30pm.

Capetonians gathered at Parliament on 4 September to protest against gender-based violence in the city and country. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
CAPE TOWN - Pupils are among demonstrators gathered at the gates of Parliament, where there will be at least two protests against gender-based violence on Wednesday.

Pupils gathered outside Parliament to protest against gender-based violence in South Africa on 4 September 2019. Picture: Lizelle Persens/EWN.

A demonstration is also planned outside the World Economic Forum at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

UCT will host a memorial service for student Uyinene Mrwetyana at noon and UWC student Jesse Hess will be remembered at 1:30pm.

This morning a memorial is being held for murdered 14-year-old Janika Mallo at Norwood Primary school in Mitchells Plain.

Heinz park youth leader Tashreeq Perry said Mallo’s family was broken following her rape and murder.

“I spoke to her father. I asked him how he was handling it. He couldn’t speak. Tears rolled down his eyes. He was crying.”

Perry said they were shocked at the brutal manner in which she was killed.

“No person deserves to die this way. Whoever did this has no respect for human lives.”

The primary school pupil was last seen leaving to attend an event in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.

It's understood a taxi dropped her and another young person back in Heinz Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

