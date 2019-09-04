Boks Women add new players for Spain tour
Stanley Raubenheimer called a young group of nine players that will form the core of the SA Invitational XV for their matches against a touring Spanish team in the next two weeks.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer has included six uncapped players in his squad for their Test against Spain.
With a number of players returning to the Springbok Women’s Sevens programme as their preparation begins for their 2020 Olympic Qualifier in Tunisia in October, and a handful of players from the squad that earned the Springbok Women their place in the 2021 Rugby World Cup last month injured, Raubenheimer was forced to make a number of his changes to his team.
Babalwa Latsha will lead the Springbok Women once again, with Zinhle Ndawonde serving as her deputy in a team featuring newcomers Nompumelelo Mathe, Piwokuhle Nyanda, Prelene Pegram, Unam Tose and twins Chumisa and Chuma Qawe.
Three of the players in Raubenheimer’s squad, the Qawe twins and Mathe, were members of the triumphant South Africa U20 team that defeated Zimbabwe in Harare in June.
The SA Invitational XV and Spain Invitational XV will kick off the action on Saturday 14 September, with a local Eastern Province XV taking on the Spain Invitational XV in a mid-week game on Tuesday 17 September. These matches will be followed by a Test match between the Springbok Women and Spain on Saturday, 21 September. All the matches will be played at the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch.
“We will be without the Springbok Women’s Sevens players and a few regular players for this Test due to injury, but this is a good opportunity to test the players coming through the ranks and to build our depth,” said Raubenheimer.
“We have a good core of players that have played together since last year, which will be good for us, while they will also be able to guide the new players on the field. I am also excited to see what the younger players have to offer in the SA Invitational XV game as it is important for us to expand our base of players for the future.”
The 31-member squad will gather in Port Elizabeth on Sunday to begin their preparations for the two matches.
The Springbok Women will travel from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town at the conclusion of the tour where they will switch their focus to the back-to-back Tests against Scotland on Monday, 30 September and Saturday 5 October at City Park in Athlone.
Springbok Women’s squad for Spain tour:
Celeste Adonis (lock) - Boland
Kirsten Conrad (flyhalf) - Western Province
Karthy Dludla (lock) - KZN
Annique Geswind (hooker) -Western Province
Lindelwa Gwala (hooker) - KZN
Aseza Hele (loosefoward) - Eastern Province
Onaka Jita (prop) - Boland
Tayla Kinsey (scrumhalf) - KZN
Babalwa Latsha (captain, prop) - Western Province
Vuyolwethu Maqholo (utility back) - Western Province
Nompumelelo Mathe (utility forward) – KZN
Nqobile Mhlangu (winger) - KZN
Nomsa Mokwai (flanker) - Western Province
Zinhle Ndawonde (centre) - KZN
Yonela Ngxingolo (prop) - Border
Aphiwe Ngwevu (centre) – Border
Piwokuhle Nyanda (utility back) - Golden Lions
Prelene Pegram (lock) - SWD
Chumisa Qawe (centre) - Border
Chuma Qawe (fullback) - Border
Sizophila Solontsi (flanker) – KZN
Unam Tose (scrumhalf) - Border
SA Invitational squad for Spain tour:
Edwaline Dickson (No 8) - SWD
Noxolo Mankayi (prop) - Eastern Province
Monica Mazibukwana (hooker) - Eastern Province
Noluthando Mbambo (lock) - KZN
Anacadia Minnaar (flyhalf) - Eastern Province
Phelisa Mrwebi (flanker) - Eastern Province
Sesethu Mtshazi (centre) - Western Province
Buhlebethu Sonamzi (flanker) - Eastern Province
Shuneez van Heerden (winger) – Leopards
