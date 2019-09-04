Bodies of three children found hanging in KZN home

The children's father picked them up from school during the day. Police said that the man was last seen with another of his children - a 16-year-old girl.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police said that the bodies of three children aged four, six and 10 were found hanging in their home on Tuesday afternoon.

The children's father picked them up from school during the day. Police said that the man was last seen with another of his children - a 16-year-old girl - whom he fetched at school.

The daughter went missing shortly after he fetched her and police conducted a search operation. Her body was found hanging in bushes in a suburb of Pinetown, north of Durban.

The police have opened cases of murder and are still searching for the suspect.