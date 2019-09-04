Bafana, WEF Africa feel consequences of attacks on foreign nationals
Tensions continue to rise over the looting of property and lost lives as a result of the violence which has been centered mainly in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - The consequences of attacks on foreign nationals continue to be felt in the country with the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Rwanda now cancelling their participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa gathering in Cape Town.
This follows hot on the heel's of Zambia's decision to pull its national football team out of their friendly game with Bafana Bafana citing xenophobia related violence.
Tensions continue to rise over the looting of property and lost lives as a result of the violence which has been centered mainly in Gauteng.
The decision by some African countries to cancel their participation at the WEF Africa conference will come as a blow to the South African government, particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has appealed for calm.
But Ramaphosa was being heavily criticised for not taking more ownership of the situation.
Tensions have been further fueled on social media, with much bickering and insults between South Africans and foreign nationals, including high profile and influential public figures.
This has fueled fears of retaliatory attacks on South African businesses on the continent, as well as on citizens.
Meanwhile, the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation said that foreigners are being used as scapegoats to deflect attention from socio-economic issues affecting the country.
Popular in Local
-
Bodies of three children found hanging in KZN home
-
Here's how the kidnappers released Amy-Lee De Jager (6)
-
Police searching for man whose four children were found hanged in Pinetown
-
Mashaba wants SANDF deployed to deal with JHB violence against foreign nationals
-
Women abuse: Death penalty can be discussed by Cabinet, says Justice Minister
-
Mob torches house thought to belong to Uyinene Mrwetyana murder-accused
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.