Bafana, WEF Africa feel consequences of attacks on foreign nationals

Tensions continue to rise over the looting of property and lost lives as a result of the violence which has been centered mainly in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The consequences of attacks on foreign nationals continue to be felt in the country with the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Rwanda now cancelling their participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa gathering in Cape Town.

This follows hot on the heel's of Zambia's decision to pull its national football team out of their friendly game with Bafana Bafana citing xenophobia related violence.

The decision by some African countries to cancel their participation at the WEF Africa conference will come as a blow to the South African government, particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has appealed for calm.

But Ramaphosa was being heavily criticised for not taking more ownership of the situation.

Tensions have been further fueled on social media, with much bickering and insults between South Africans and foreign nationals, including high profile and influential public figures.

This has fueled fears of retaliatory attacks on South African businesses on the continent, as well as on citizens.

Meanwhile, the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation said that foreigners are being used as scapegoats to deflect attention from socio-economic issues affecting the country.