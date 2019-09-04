Attackers block road, torch truck on N1 near Worcester
It's understood the road was blocked and three attackers forced the driver out before torching the vehicle.
CAPE TOWN - A truck came under attack and was set alight on the N1 highway near Worcester.
There have been a number of attacks directed at truck drivers, many who are foreigners recently.
Parliament's Select Committee on Trade and Industry said it was engaging with the Department of Labour and Employment to find solutions to address the attacks on truck drivers.
Chairperson Mandla Rayi said attacks motivated by xenophobia would not be tolerated and if xenophobia was found to be the motivating factor, then the perpetrators would be exposed.
"We are against xenophobia, and we don't agree with attacking workers. It doesn't matter which continent or part of the world they come from."
He added that this was not only a crime against truck drivers but also against the economy.
"We'll be engaging with the affected ministeries, especially the Department of Labour."
