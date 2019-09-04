Artificial intelligence expo opens its doors in CT
With buzz words such as artificial intelligence and the 4th industrial revolution popping up in conversations more and more, businesses will be able to see real-world applications of AI.
CAPE TOWN - Making artificial intelligence more understandable is a key focus of an expo kicking off in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Organisers say Africa's largest artificial intelligence trade show, the AI Expo 2019, will feature machine learning, data analytics, robotics process automation and more.
With buzz words such as artificial intelligence and the 4th industrial revolution popping up in conversations more and more, businesses will be able to see real-world applications of AI at the event rolled out at the Century City Conference Centre on Wednesday and Thursday.
Organiser Roy Banister said that free workshops were also available to young data scientists, entrepreneurs and students.
“Not many people really know what AI is about. Our vision behind the expo is to cut through the hype of artificial intelligence and to give people the opportunity to understand it.”
Bannister said that skills development was also a mayor focus point of the platform.
“We have school girls from Khayelitsha who have undergone training courses on AI.”
