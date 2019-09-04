#AmINext: Schoolchildren pay emotional tribute to Janika Mello
The 14-year-old girl’s body was found in her grandmother’s backyard in Heinz Park in Philippi on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of people have gathered at a Mitchells Plain school in memory of murdered teenager Janika Mello.
The 14-year-old girl’s body was found in her grandmother’s backyard in Heinz Park in Philippi on Sunday morning.
Mello’s school friends said it was heartbreaking seeing her empty seat in the grade 6A classroom.
A group of young girls gathered on stage to pay an emotional tribute to the 14-year-old.
The murdered pupil’s parents, siblings and other family members struggled to hold back tears.
No arrests have yet been made in connection with the teen's death.
#AmINext #JanikaMello Children at Northwood Primary taking a stand against abuse, femicide. LI pic.twitter.com/n27WfpuPhg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Here's how the kidnappers released Amy-Lee De Jager (6)
-
Police searching for man whose four children were found hanged in Pinetown
-
Bodies of three children found hanging in KZN home
-
Capetonians take to streets to protest against gender-based violence
-
Protesters take gender violence demonstration to WEF Africa on way to Parliament
-
Mashaba wants SANDF deployed to deal with JHB violence against foreign nationals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.