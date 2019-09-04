AmINext: Schoolchildren pay emotional tribute to Janika Mello

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
Go

#AmINext: Schoolchildren pay emotional tribute to Janika Mello

The 14-year-old girl’s body was found in her grandmother’s backyard in Heinz Park in Philippi on Sunday morning.

Schoolchildren hold up posters during a memorial service on 4 September 2019 for Janika Mello, who was raped and murdered. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Schoolchildren hold up posters during a memorial service on 4 September 2019 for Janika Mello, who was raped and murdered. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Scores of people have gathered at a Mitchells Plain school in memory of murdered teenager Janika Mello.

The 14-year-old girl’s body was found in her grandmother’s backyard in Heinz Park in Philippi on Sunday morning.

Mello’s school friends said it was heartbreaking seeing her empty seat in the grade 6A classroom.

A group of young girls gathered on stage to pay an emotional tribute to the 14-year-old.

The murdered pupil’s parents, siblings and other family members struggled to hold back tears.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the teen's death.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA