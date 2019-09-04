6 arrested in Katlehong after several shops looted

A group of protesters took to the streets on Wednesday and ransacked shops at the Sontonga Mall.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said six people have been arrested in Katlehong on the East Rand after several shops were looted.

Earlier, demonstrators blocked roads with rocks and debris preventing police from accessing the area.

This follows other protests on the East Rand with places including Thokoza and Vosloorus under heavy police presence to monitor any possible flare-ups.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “The situation is calm and police are deployed in the area. There are about six suspects arrested, so far, we are continuing to identify those who are instigating these lootings.”