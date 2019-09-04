5 people nabbed after two officers killed in CT
The officers were on duty on Wednesday afternoon, protecting workers from attacks at a construction site, when they themselves came under attack.
CAPE TOWN - Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers in Sweet Homes, Philippi.
After being airlifted to the hospital, they died.
Police said four men and a female were arrested in Ramaphosa Informal Settlement in Nyanga.
The police’s Andre Traut said two of the Glocks were identified as the ones stolen from the slain officers.
“Officials arrested four male suspects and a female suspect, aged 23, for being in possession of four firearms, magazines and rounds of ammunition.”
