2 people shot dead in Alex, not related to xenophobic attacks - cops

It’s understood the criminal was driving a vehicle on Tuesday night when he opened fire at the pair.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that two people were shot and killed in Alexandra township by an unknown person.

Police said the shooting is not linked to the recent xenophobic attacks and looting of shops in Gauteng, including in Alexandra.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said no arrests have been made.