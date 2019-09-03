Zimbabwe state doctors go on strike over pay

Zimbabwe’s public sector doctors went on strike on Tuesday after the government failed to meet their demands.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s public sector doctors went on strike on Tuesday after the government failed to meet their demand to have their wages benchmarked in the US dollar.

“We met with the government representatives yesterday and they promised to expedite other allowances for health personnel but so far it has just been empty promises,” Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association president Peter Magombeyi told Reuters.