Zambia cancels Bafana friendly due to attacks on foreign nationals

Chipolopolo and Bafana Bafana were scheduled to square off on Saturday in Zambia.

JOHANNESBURG - Zambia’s football association has called off its friendly match against South Africa due to xenophobic attacks.

Chipolopolo and Bafana Bafana were scheduled to square off on Saturday in Zambia.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the Football Association of Zambia wrote: “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) regrets to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday, 7 September 2019 has been called off in view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has relayed the message to the South African Football Association (SAFA) about the decision.

The South African Football Association is now looking for a replacement for Saturday’s match.

It comes after the body threatened to cancel the game if tensions in the country are not quelled.

Violence flared in various parts of Gauteng this week as people went on the rampage and ransacked stores own by foreign nations.

Areas affected included Alexandra, the Johannesburg CBD and Kempton Park.