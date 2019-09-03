Woman arrested for Vaal Mall pepper spray attack on Itumeleng Tsoeu

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
Go

Woman arrested for Vaal Mall pepper spray attack on Itumeleng Tsoeu

A woman has been arrested in connection with the attack on a Vanderbijlpark mother and her infant with pepper spray.

Itumeleng Tsoeu says she was pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding her baby in her car. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Itumeleng Tsoeu says she was pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding her baby in her car. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been arrested in connection with the attack on a Vanderbijlpark mother and her infant with pepper spray.

Last month, Eyewitness News reported how Itumeleng Tsoeu was ambushed while breastfeeding her four-month-old baby boy in a car.

The suspect who had called her out for parking incorrectly also called her a baboon.

More to follow.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA