Woman arrested for Vaal Mall pepper spray attack on Itumeleng Tsoeu

A woman has been arrested in connection with the attack on a Vanderbijlpark mother and her infant with pepper spray.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been arrested in connection with the attack on a Vanderbijlpark mother and her infant with pepper spray.

Last month, Eyewitness News reported how Itumeleng Tsoeu was ambushed while breastfeeding her four-month-old baby boy in a car.

The suspect who had called her out for parking incorrectly also called her a baboon.

More to follow.