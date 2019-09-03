What to expect from WEF Africa 2019

-
Over 30 women were killed by their partners in August: Nkoane-MashabaneLocal
-
Watson was hated by people who plotted my character assassination - ZumaLocal
-
Rand firms on positive GDP data, stocks flatBusiness
-
Financial Fiscal Commission 'concerned' about leadership instability at EskomBusiness
-
Mantashe welcomes 3.1% economic growth, economists not celebratingBusiness
-
Zambia cancels Bafana friendly due to attacks on foreign nationalsSport
-
Over 30 women were killed by their partners in August: Nkoane-MashabaneLocal
-
Watson was hated by people who plotted my character assassination - ZumaLocal
-
Rand firms on positive GDP data, stocks flatBusiness
-
Financial Fiscal Commission 'concerned' about leadership instability at EskomBusiness
-
Mantashe welcomes 3.1% economic growth, economists not celebratingBusiness
-
Zambia cancels Bafana friendly due to attacks on foreign nationalsSport
Popular Topics
-
ANC upholds decision to axe Gumede as eThekwini mayorPolitics
-
Zuma questions circumstances around Watson’s deathPolitics
-
WC DA rejects Special Appropriations Bill for R59bn Eskom bailoutPolitics
-
ANC defends Mboweni amid criticism over economic blueprintPolitics
-
ANC leadership set to issue directive on Zandile Gumede todayPolitics
-
Magashule: ANC top six won't meet Makhura over Cabinet change againPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANALYSIS: Why the climate crisis needs gender rightsOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Williams & Sharapova: One win does not a rivalry makeOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The convenient incoherence around climate changeOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Is Ramaphosa being too deliberative?Opinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Why party electoral funding needs to be made publicPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: The white people who spied during apartheidOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Financial Fiscal Commission 'concerned' about leadership instability at EskomBusiness
-
Mantashe welcomes 3.1% economic growth, economists not celebratingBusiness
-
I found the SABC newsroom in total decay - head of news MagopeniBusiness
-
SABC technically insolvent, employees depressed, Zondo Inquiry hearsBusiness
-
SA economy grew by 3.1% in Q2 - Stats SABusiness
-
Q2 GDP figures to bring relief to economy?Business
Popular Topics
-
Cancer now 'leading cause of death' in rich countriesLifestyle
-
Catholic school priest bans 'Harry Potter' books on exorcist adviceLifestyle
-
'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in VeniceLifestyle
-
Kevin Hart to 'fully recover' after car crashLifestyle
-
Thandie Newton: My career suffered because I turned down sexual advancesLifestyle
-
Trump, King and a $70m budget: The making of 'It Chapter Two'Lifestyle
-
Comedian Kevin Hart hospitalised after car crashLifestyle
-
Eva Longoria: The key to a successful marriage is respectLifestyle
-
World Koesister Day competition gets under wayLifestyle
-
Sanchez blames Man Utd flop on lack of game timeSport
-
India's Kohli calls Bumrah the most complete bowler aroundSport
-
Transfer window ends with star loans rather than huge dealsSport
-
Springboks roll out big guns for Japan World Cup warm-upSport
-
Australia look to Smith after England 'steal' AshesSport
-
Nadal reigns in clash of former US Open champs as Zverev exitsSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out There
-
CARTOON: Ladders to SuccessBusiness
-
CARTOON: Talk To The HandPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
-
CARTOON: Piling On the PressureBusiness
-
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
-
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
-
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
- Tue
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 16°C
What to expect from WEF Africa 2019
More than 1,000 regional and global leaders from politics, business, civil society and academia will meet to discuss how Africa build on its potential.
It's home to almost half of the 40 fastest-growing emerging and developing countries and has the youngest population of any continent: so how can Africa build on its potential?
That's what the more than 1,000 regional and global leaders from politics, business, civil society and academia will discuss at the 28th World Economic Forum on Africa, from 4 to 6 September.
Many of Africa's leaders will be in Cape Town for #AF19 whose theme this year is ‘Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution’. The agenda will cover four key areas: innovation, sustainable development, digitalisation and governance.
A LEG-UP FOR START-UPS
While young Africans are 13% more entrepreneurial than the global average, start-ups on the continent are 14% more likely to fail than elsewhere in the world. That’s why the World Economic Forum will launch the Africa Growth Programme at #AF19, a new platform to bring enterprises together with investors and institutions, helping them secure smarter funding. Among the 29 entrepreneurs heading to the meeting are fintech start-up Flutterwave and Evergreen, a Tanzanian company recycling waste plastic into furniture.
MEET THE CO-CHAIRS
Helping guide talks on Africa’s regional priorities are: Sipho M Pityana, chairman of AngloGold Ashanti in South Africa; Arancha Gonzalez Laya, executive director of the International Trade Centre, Geneva; Jeremy Farrar, director of the UK-based Wellcome Trust; André Hoffmann, vice-chairman of Roche, Switzerland; Ellen Agler, CEO of The END Fund; Jim Ovia, chairman of Nigeria’s Zenith Bank; and Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman of AT Kearney.
INSPIRING STORIES
Beyond the political and business leaders, delegates will include Africans with unique stories that could help inspire others, such as Peter Tabichi, who won this year's Global Teacher Prize for his success teaching science in a remote part of Kenya; South African model and activist Thando Hopa, who has changed the way albinism is viewed in Africa and beyond; and Yetnebersh Nigussie from Ethopia, who has won global acclaim for her work on disability rights.
Written by Robin Pomeroy, journalist, World Economic Forum.
Republished courtesy of the World Economic Forum.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.