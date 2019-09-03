WC DA rejects Special Appropriations Bill for R59bn Eskom bailout

According to the party, more than R100 billion will be lost due to the bill.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has rejected the Special Appropriations Bill on Eskom as it will cut billions from provincial budgets.

According to the party, more than R100 billion will be lost due to the bill. The legislation aims to give the power utility another R59 billion bailout.

The DA’s Western Cape spokesperson on finance, Deidre Baartman, said she’d write to the National Assembly's finance committee chairperson, Yunus Carrim, requesting that public hearings be held in the provinces, pending the bill’s consideration.

Baartman said South Africa’s provincial budgets were already been by R17 billion collectively to bail out Eskom in the 2019/20 financial year as part of the adopted appropriations bill.

“The provinces currently have no say in the matter and yet we are expected to sustain and increase the service delivery level with less money.”

Eskom recently announced a loss of R21 billion in the last financial year.

Baartman said national Treasury had essentially hollowed out the provinces to ensure Eskom did not default.