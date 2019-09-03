View all in Latest
Watson was hated by people who plotted my character assassination - Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma paid tribute to the late Bosasa CEO at a funeral service in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma ahead of his addresses to his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma ahead of his addresses to his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday said Gavin Watson was vilified and hated by the same people who plotted his character assassination.

Zuma paid tribute to the late Bosasa CEO at a funeral service in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The controversial businessman died in a car crash last week near OR Tambo International Airport.

He said just like him, his friend Watson was vilified: “Those who were fighting and sacrificing everything to bring about freedom are today made the worst people to look [at] in the country.”

Zuma said even the state capture commission of inquiry was used to target Watson.

“Suddenly, we got to the stage where a commission was used to further deal with this family.”

The former president previously claimed the commission was established to assassinate his character and target his family.

