WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry zooms in on SABC editorial integrity
SABC chief executive Madoda Mxakwe and Phathiswa Magopeni are expected to shed further light on the current state of the public broadcaster with particular focus on newsroom independence and editorial integrity.
The pair are due to take the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry after board chair Bongumusa Makhathini wrapped up his evidence on Monday.
Makhathini said that while the broadcaster was implementing the remedial action and recommendations of several investigations, a critical lack of funding remained their biggest challenge.
A recent report on editorial independence at the SABC found there was an abuse of power and authority to terrorise staff and divert the public broadcaster from its mandate.
Makhathini said they would respond to this report.
"The recommendations coming out of that will be incorporated as we update our editorial policy and then we'll be able to make sure that we strengthen our governance to ensure our editorial independence and protecting the editorial decisions."
Mxakwe and Magopeni are expected to shed light on how this will be achieved.
