Violent protests erupt in Hermanus after demonstrators arrested

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
Go

Violent protests erupt in Hermanus after demonstrators arrested

It's believed protesters are demanding the release of two people who were arrested last week.

FILE: Residents of Zwelihle mobilise on 17 May 2018 as they protest for land and housing in Hermanus. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
FILE: Residents of Zwelihle mobilise on 17 May 2018 as they protest for land and housing in Hermanus. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Violent demonstrations erupted in Zwelihle, in Hermanus, on Tuesday morning.

It's believed protesters are demanding the release of two people who were arrested last week during protests over electricity supply in the community.

Ward councillor Lindile Ntsabo said they would defuse the situation.

“The intervention is for members of the community so that those who want to go to work today are allowed to go to work.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA