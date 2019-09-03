Violent protests erupt in Hermanus after demonstrators arrested

It's believed protesters are demanding the release of two people who were arrested last week.

CAPE TOWN - Violent demonstrations erupted in Zwelihle, in Hermanus, on Tuesday morning.

It's believed protesters are demanding the release of two people who were arrested last week during protests over electricity supply in the community.

Ward councillor Lindile Ntsabo said they would defuse the situation.

“The intervention is for members of the community so that those who want to go to work today are allowed to go to work.”