SABC technically insolvent, employees depressed, Zondo Inquiry hears

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday where he discussed their efforts to turn the organisation around.

PRETORIA - South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) CEO Madoda Mxakwe has described the disciplinary hearings being initiated against employees for their role in the capture of the public broadcaster as a never-ending process.

Mxakwe testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday where he discussed their efforts to turn the organisation around.

He said they responded to the findings of the Special Investigating Unit.

“They report back to us, we institute the required consequence management processes based on that. Overall, internally we have had about 86 of these cases dealt with. It’s a never-ending process, every single day I’m confronted with reports that date back to 2012, 2011 [and] 2014 on cases that were not attended to, deliberately sometimes,” he said.

Mxakwe confirmed that the public broadcaster was technically insolvent.

“We ran an organisation where every single month employees are very depressed. They don’t know whether they are going to be able to get paid their salaries or not. And the only thing that we focus on every single month, is the R265 million that is dedicated to paying salaries. Once we’ve done that, we have nothing left.”

WATCH: SABC top brass testify at Zondo inquiry