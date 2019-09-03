SA unemployment crisis: Ramaphosa, Mabuza meet with business community

Job creation is a major problem in South Africa, with unemployment increasing despite various interventions from government.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with the leaders of business and labour to discuss the South Africa's unemployment crisis.

Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza met with labour, business and community leaders.

Some of the sectors that have been prioritised include construction, clothing, textiles, footwear, leather, and metals and machinery.

The Presidency's Khusela Diko said: “This is also a platform to unblock any blockages that might be there, whether it be a policy or regulatory matter.”

Monthly meetings are aimed at creating employment and curtailing job losses while providing training and work experience opportunities.

The president said if they don't move more quickly and with greater effect, the economy would continue to lose more jobs than those created.