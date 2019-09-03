SA has resources to make universal health a reality: The Elders
The Elders delegation was led by the former Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland and the former President of Chile Ricardo Lagos.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has the resources and financial muscle to make universal health coverage a reality.
This is according to The Elders, who briefed Members of Parliament on Tuesday.
The Elders delegation was led by the former Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland and the former President of Chile Ricardo Lagos.
Brundtland said there were a number of examples of countries in a similar position as South Africa who have successfully implemented universal health coverage.
Brundtland is a former director-general of the World Health Organisation and has experience in public healthcare reforms.
The Elders met with lawmakers before another planned meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa where they are expected to continue the healthcare discussion.
Brundtland said: “But there are also other examples even more recent, with regard to you carrying out more of those reforms with countries that have the same economic development as South Africa, like Thailand. We have visited Thailand and looked at their system.”
She called on the South African government to prioritise universal healthcare as this had a direct link to a country’s economic development.
“It’s a fact that investing in health creates economic growth. This is not just a statement you can say as a politician. We have a lot of evidence of scientific analysis that this is the case.”
Popular in Local
-
Here's how the kidnappers released Amy-Lee De Jager (6)
-
'A very dark period for SA’: Ramaphosa breaks silence on attacks on women
-
Zuma questions circumstances around Watson’s death
-
Ramaphosa: Xenophobia puts South Africans abroad at risk of retaliatory attacks
-
Kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager (6) found unharmed
-
Woman arrested for Vaal Mall pepper spray attack on Itumeleng Tsoeu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.