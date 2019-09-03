View all in Latest
Go

SA govt blamed for not doing enough to protect foreign national truck drivers

Truckers used their vehicles to block blocked roads and intersections in the city and other areas, as part of a nationwide protest.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some truck drivers did their best on Monday to bring chaos to some of the country’s major routes.

Truckers used their vehicles to block roads and intersections in the city and other areas, as part of a nationwide protest. Many working in the industry are against the employment of foreigners in the sector.

In Cape Town, twelve trucks were impounded.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said they would not tolerate what he called “selfish and lawless behaviour”.

Smith said vehicles were impounded because they obstructed major roadways, adding that some unloaded items from the back onto the road.

Smith said the impounding process was a bit slow because it was a contracted service as the city doesn't own enough tow trucks.

The International Cross-Border Traders Association's Denis Juru said attacks on foreign nationals were concerning. He believed government was not doing enough.

“I also blame government for not protecting foreign nationals. They have done nothing, along with SAPS.”

There have also been blockades and attacks on trucks in other parts of the country.

