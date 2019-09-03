View all in Latest
Go

SA economy grew by 3.1% in Q2 - Stats SA

South Africa has avoided a recession as the economy grew by 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019, data released by Statistics SA showed.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has avoided a recession as the economy grew by 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019, data released by Statistics SA showed.

This was a stark contrast to the alarming 3.2% decline recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

Mining, finance, trade and government services were the main drivers of the growth.

Chief director for national accounts at Statistics SA Michael Manamela explains: "We saw the mining sector being one of the biggest contributors - it grew by 14.4%. The second biggest contributor was the financial services which was up 4.1%."

Had the growth contracted for a second consecutive quarter, the South African economy would have entered a recession.

