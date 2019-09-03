SA economy grew by 3.1% in Q2 - Stats SA
South Africa has avoided a recession as the economy grew by 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019, data released by Statistics SA showed.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has avoided a recession as the economy grew by 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019, data released by Statistics SA showed.
The South African #economy grew by 3,1% in Q2:2019 mainly driving by the #mining industry that recorded its strongest growth since Q2:2016 #GDP Listen here for more: https://t.co/cIuR5xjuOf#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/EYm7R8O9A7— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 3, 2019
This was a stark contrast to the alarming 3.2% decline recorded in the first quarter of 2019.
Mining, finance, trade and government services were the main drivers of the growth.
Chief director for national accounts at Statistics SA Michael Manamela explains: "We saw the mining sector being one of the biggest contributors - it grew by 14.4%. The second biggest contributor was the financial services which was up 4.1%."
Had the growth contracted for a second consecutive quarter, the South African economy would have entered a recession.
