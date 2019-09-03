Q2 GDP figures to bring relief to economy?
While the country remains in the midst of an economic crisis, the much-awaited GDP figures will be an indicator of the level of economic activity.
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA is set to release the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the second quarter on Tuesday morning.
There was a recorded decline of 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019.
GDP is the final market value of all goods and services produced in the country.
While the country remains in the midst of an economic crisis, the much-awaited GDP figures will be an indicator of the level of economic activity.
A Reuters poll of economists has forecast that GDP expanded by 2.4% in the second quarter.
If accurate, the positive growth will be a welcome relief as it may improve the rand’s performance against major currencies.
According to Reuters, the improvement will be due to a stable electricity supply and statistical base effects and not economic activity.
The 3.2% contraction in the first quarter of the year was the biggest fall in economic activity in a decade.
Should the predictions by economists not come to fruition and the economy shrinks even further the country will enter a recession.
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.