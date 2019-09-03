Q2 GDP figures to bring relief to economy?

While the country remains in the midst of an economic crisis, the much-awaited GDP figures will be an indicator of the level of economic activity.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA is set to release the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the second quarter on Tuesday morning.

There was a recorded decline of 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

GDP is the final market value of all goods and services produced in the country.

A Reuters poll of economists has forecast that GDP expanded by 2.4% in the second quarter.

If accurate, the positive growth will be a welcome relief as it may improve the rand’s performance against major currencies.

According to Reuters, the improvement will be due to a stable electricity supply and statistical base effects and not economic activity.

The 3.2% contraction in the first quarter of the year was the biggest fall in economic activity in a decade.

Should the predictions by economists not come to fruition and the economy shrinks even further the country will enter a recession.