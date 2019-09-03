Police yet to make arrests in several femicide cases in WC
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa singled out the murders of boxing champion Leighandre Jegels and 19-year-old University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
CAPE TOWN - As the president puts the spotlight on the alarming rate of femicide, police have yet to make arrests in several such cases.
However, he and other leaders have also decried gender-based violence in general and how women are not safe in their homes or the streets.
Western Cape police said detectives were working around the clock to find those responsible for the murders of Jesse Hess and her grandfather and Janika Mallo's attacker.
A Heinz Park community remains in shock at what happened to Mallo, a grade 7 pupil.
She was last seen leaving to attend an event in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.
Heinz Park youth leader Tashreeq Perry said they understood a taxi dropped Mallo and other youth back in Heinz Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.
But hours later, the grade 7 pupil was found dead.
Perry said the entire community was in shock by what had happened: “I’m told that the residents have surrounded the house of Janika trying to comfort the family.”
MEN MUST BEAR RESPONSIBILITY
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he was horrified by the rapes and murders of women that have shocked the nation.
Winde said all men should bear the responsibility for the levels of violence against women and children.
He said instilling respect in boys remained one of the best ways to bring down the levels of crime.
“We will work with them to change their behaviour and build respect for others with support programmes and parenting programmes that have been proved to work across the world in a similar context because if we don’t change our boys, we will never change our society."
Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has joined scores of South Africans in passing condolences to the families of victims of gender-based violence.
Maimane said gender-based violence has reached crisis levels and the African National Congress-led government was failing to train and equip police to deal with the situation.
“I’m urging here today that we need clear, decisive action. We cannot wait any longer. This requires beyond the politics of our country. It needs action and it needs it now," he said.
