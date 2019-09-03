Police Minister Bheki Cele to meet with community leaders amid Joburg unrest

Several areas in the city, including Jeppestown, Ekurhuleni, Mayfair and Zuurfontein have been hit by sporadic attacks with businesses belonging to foreign nationals being looted and set alight.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of violent unrest in the Johannesburg CBD, Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to meet with community leaders of the affected areas on Tuesday in a bid quell tensions.

Cele visited Jeppestown on Monday in an attempt to defuse the situation.

A man was killed when he was caught in crossfire in Hillbrow. A woman was also killed after a shooting in Hillbrow last night. It’s not yet clear whether the shooting was related to the recent unrest.

Some foreign business owners in the Johannesburg CBD have had to flee the area for safety.

Officials assisted them overnight to move their assets until calm was restored to the area.

A man who owns a car dealership described the unrest as pure criminality.

Last night, police fired rubber bullets at a group of people who targeted shops.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised that his officers would deal decisively with any acts of criminality.