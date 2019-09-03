Police investigating killing of woman in Hillbrow after more Joburg CBD unrest

It's unclear if the shooting was related to the chaos that gripped parts of the city on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in Hillbrow in the Joburg CBD.

Mass looting and violence spread to areas including Jeppestown, Turffontein, Mayfair, Ekhuruleni and Pretoria.

The woman was reportedly shot twice at close range.

