Police investigating killing of woman in Hillbrow after more Joburg CBD unrest

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
Go

Police investigating killing of woman in Hillbrow after more Joburg CBD unrest

It's unclear if the shooting was related to the chaos that gripped parts of the city on Monday.

Police storm Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg chasing after looters on 2 September 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Police storm Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg chasing after looters on 2 September 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after a woman was killed in Hillbrow in the Joburg CBD.

It's unclear if the shooting was related to the chaos that gripped parts of the city on Monday.

Mass looting and violence spread to areas including Jeppestown, Turffontein, Mayfair, Ekhuruleni and Pretoria.

The woman was reportedly shot twice at close range.

VIDEO: Two more die in Johannesburg xenophobic attacks

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA