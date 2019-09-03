Police hunting leaders of Gauteng violence, Alex on lockdown
Police have arrested at least six people in Alexandra after the latest spate of looting and arson attacks.
JOHANNESBURG/ALEXANDRA - Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said that investigators were searching for the leaders fueling the violence in parts of the province.
Mawela was in Alexandra on Tuesday, the latest township to have been hit by looting and arson.
Other parts of the city have also been targeted from the weekend, including Jeppestown, Malvern, Tembisa, Turffontein and the Pretoria CBD.
Amid concerns whether law enforcement had the situation under control, Mawela said that enough resources had been deployed.
"Our intelligence committee is on the ground searching for the ring leader, that's why we've deployed enough resources on the ground so that we cover all the identified strategic areas."
#AlexViolence https://t.co/EJQOEkfmbJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2019
#AlexViolence shop owners who’s stores were looted packing up what’s left of their stock. BD pic.twitter.com/Cqtfx8RAsl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2019
Meanwhile, the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that they would assist police if there was a request to deploy the South African National Defence Force to hotspot areas.
"The policy is if we need to be augmented and get the support of the SANDF, the premier will be there to assist the South African Police Service to make sure that they do get that."
Meanwhile, police have arrested at least seven people in Alexandra after the latest spate of looting and arson attacks.
Officers were on the scene of several crime scenes where shops were targeted from Monday night into this morning.
A large crowd made off with stolen goods including furniture, electronics and alcohol, while some of the buildings were torched.
#AlexViolence— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2019
Liquor shop looted. Vandalized. Damaged. BD pic.twitter.com/xeoTfBvrIu
Earlier, police fired rubber bullets as they battled to contain the violence.
Parts of Alexandra are on lockdown, businesses have shut their doors and those who were targeted were left traumatised.
The large-scale looting began last night, mere hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele called for an end to the chaos.
Cele was in Jeppestown yesterday following days of civil disobedience.
The streets are filled with burned and looted items as people stand around the township.
Eyewitness News tried to talk to affected business owners but they refused, citing safety concerns.
Popular in Local
-
Kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager (6) found unharmed
-
Police fire rubber bullets, use stun grenades to disperse Alex looters
-
Family tight-lipped on Amy-Lee De Jager's return, police probing matter
-
#AmINext: Thousands sign petitions for death penalty, state of emergency in SA
-
Mikayla Pieters found unharmed after going missing over weekend
-
100 people arrested for looting, violence in Joburg CBD
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.