Police fire rubber bullets, use stun grenades to disperse Alex looters

ALEXANDRA - Police have fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades as they try to disperse a large group of looters in Alexandra.

The township is the latest area in Johannesburg to be hit by the growing unrest, with mostly foreign-owned shops targeted.

The streets are on lockdown as police try to deal with a large mob.

The Alexandra business centre is under siege and a number of shops have been looted, damaged and burnt.

There’s a police contingent but they seem to be outnumbered by angry locals.

Police have urged foreign business owners to shut their doors.

Those who have looted from the shops can be seen carrying their stolen goods from various stores.