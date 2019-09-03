Police fire rubber bullets, use stun grenades to disperse Alex looters
The township is the latest area in Johannesburg to be hit by the growing unrest, with mostly foreign-owned shops targeted.
ALEXANDRA - Police have fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades as they try to disperse a large group of looters in Alexandra.
The township is the latest area in Johannesburg to be hit by the growing unrest, with mostly foreign-owned shops targeted.
The streets are on lockdown as police try to deal with a large mob.
#AlexViolence— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2019
Liquor shop looted. Vandalized. Damaged. BD pic.twitter.com/xeoTfBvrIu
The Alexandra business centre is under siege and a number of shops have been looted, damaged and burnt.
There’s a police contingent but they seem to be outnumbered by angry locals.
Police have urged foreign business owners to shut their doors.
Those who have looted from the shops can be seen carrying their stolen goods from various stores.
Popular in Local
-
Kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager (6) found unharmed
-
#AmINext: Thousands sign petitions for death penalty, state of emergency in SA
-
Devastated UCT students hold overnight vigil for Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
Family tight-lipped on Amy-Lee De Jager's return, police probing matter
-
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out There
-
100 people arrested for looting, violence in Joburg CBD
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.