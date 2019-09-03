Over 30 women were killed by their partners in August: Nkoane-Mashabane

Minister of Women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said the high rate of violence against women remained a grave concern for the government.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has revealed that 30 women died at the hands of their partners in August alone.

Nkoana-Mashabane was briefing Parliament on Tuesday along with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and Deputy Social Development Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu on Tuesday.

The briefing came in the wake of Tuesday’s National Assembly Women’s Day debate and amid a countrywide outcry over unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence and femicide.

“We are presenting ourselves here because of the concern that all South Africans are sharing, at this hour, at this moment. We, all of us, are hanging our heads in shame because of what is happening in our country.”

Nkoana-Mashabane said violence against women and children showed a lack of respect, a failure on the part of men to recognise women as equals and an issue of basic human rights.

“In the month of August alone, more than 30 women were killed at the hand of their partners.”

Nkoana-Mashabane could not provide comparative figures for preceding months.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the continued abuses against women in the country, gender activists said they were tired of President Cyril Ramaphosa being shocked and were calling on him to declare the scourge a state of emergency.

There's been widespread anger over the murders of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and boxing champion Leighandre Jegels with renewed calls for tougher action to be taken against abusers.

South African women have taken to Twitter to share their stories of abuse with some naming their alleged perpetrators.

Gender activists have called for plans to be put into action to stop the scourge of women abuse in the country.

People Opposing Women Abuse's Rosie Motene said: “We need action. Mr President, we’re tired of you being shocked, you need to step up.”

The Commission for Gender Equality's Mbuyiselo Botha said men needed to be careful of the language they used around issues of women abuse.

“The men must talk to other men, it is the men who will say ‘I will not socialise with you and I will not be part of your sexist jokes’.”

President Ramaphosa, including some government organisations and civil groups, have also added their voice to calls to put an end to the scourge.

Some women have taken to social media to call on other females to wear black on Friday in solidarity of survivors of women abuse.