Nxasana hasn't paid back R17m because he no longer has the money, inquiry hears
Former prosecution boss Mxolisi Nxasana wrapped up his evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.
PRETORIA - Former prosecution boss Mxolisi Nxasana said that former President Jacob Zuma’s failure to act against advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi harmed the organisation.
Nxasana wrapped up his evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.
The evidence focused on his R17 million golden handshake which was set aside by the Constitutional Court last year.
Jiba and Mrwebi were removed from office earlier this year based on the recommendations of the Mokgoro Inquiry, which found the pair neither fit nor proper to hold office.
Advocate Mxolisi Nxasana has lamented how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the interests of the organisation were not protected.
"Political and external interference in decision making at the NPA undermining its integrity and effectiveness, it served to erode public confidence in the organisation and also the failure to act decisively against advocates Jiba and Mrwebi, in particular, harmed the organisation."
He said that the Parliamentary Committee on Justice did little or nothing to exercise appropriate oversight or intervene in the issues related to Jiba and Mrwebi.
Nxasana concluded saying that he has not paid back the R17 million settlement because he no longer has the money.
