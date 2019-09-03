NPA withdraws charges against man accused of raping Mitchells Plain baby
The child was sexually assaulted at a house in Woodlands two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday confirmed that charges were provisionally withdrawn against a man accused of raping a one-year-old girl in Mitchells Plain.
The NPA’s Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said after careful consideration the charges were provisionally withdrawn. But he added that pending the results of DNA tests, the charges could be reinstated.
The 57-year-old accused made his first court appearance last week.
Angry community members gathered at the courthouse demanding that he be denied bail. A petition containing more than 1,000 signatures was also submitted to the court.
