Nigeria calls on SA to compensate foreign shop owners amid attacks

JOHANNESBURG - Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has summoned South Africa's high commissioner for a meeting to discuss the ongoing looting of foreign-owned shops in South Africa.

Several parts of the province including the Johannesburg CBD, Ekurhuleni and Pretoria have been gripped by violence since the weekend.

Onyeama said the victims of these attacks deserved to be compensated.

“We have to address the issue of compensation, there has to be accountability and responsibility for compensating all those Nigerians that have suffered a loss and we’re going to absolutely push for that.”

But Gauteng Premier David Makhura said his administration has no plans to compensate business owners whose shops were looted and burnt in Alexandra on Tuesday.

At the same time, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has called for army intervention to back up the police as they deal with the sporadic incidents of violence.

