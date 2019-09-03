Mob torches house thought to belong to Uyinene Mrwetyana murder-accused
A person on the scene has told Eyewitness News the house belongs to the man accused of Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder.
CAPE TOWN - An angry crowd has set fire to a Khayelitsha house and prevented fire services from fighting the blaze.
One person on the scene has told Eyewitness News the house belongs to the man accused of Uyinene Mrwetyana' s murder.
An angry crowd has set fire to a Khayelitsha house. A person on the scene has told EWN the house belongs to the man accused of #UyineneMrwetyana's murder. pic.twitter.com/JkDJjnWGj2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2019
The man can't be named as he has yet to appear in an identity parade, but he appeared in court on Monday.
The State indicated he had confessed to raping and murdering the 19-year-old student when she came to collect a package at the post office where he worked.
Earlier on Tuesday night , Cape Town fire and rescue were called out to a house burning in Khayelitsha.
"When they arrived a volatile crowd prevented the service from performing their function," said the the city's Jermaine Carelse, adding "The officer and crew feared for their lives and left the area."
Carelse says they cannot confirm who the house belonged to.
