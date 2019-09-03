Mikayla Pieters found unharmed after going missing over weekend
Mikayla Pieters, the sister of slain toddler Courtney Pieters, was last seen on Saturday before being reported missing.
CAPE TOWN - The teenager who disappeared from Delft over the weekend has been found.
Mikayla Pieters, aged 17, was last seen on Saturday before being reported missing.
Police said Pieters, the sister of slain toddler Courtney Pieters, was found unharmed.
Pieters’ family said she told a friend that she was going to visit. The friend was to meet her at a taxi rank. After waiting, Pieters didn't pitch.
No further details around her disappearance have been provided.
In 2018, the teenager's three-year-old sister, Courtney, was raped and killed.
A boarder at their family home, Mortimer Saunders, was handed a double life sentence for the crime.
Popular in Local
-
Kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager (6) found unharmed
-
#AmINext: Thousands sign petitions for death penalty, state of emergency in SA
-
Devastated UCT students hold overnight vigil for Uyinene Mrwetyana
-
Family tight-lipped on Amy-Lee De Jager's return, police probing matter
-
Police fire rubber bullets, use stun grenades to disperse Alex looters
-
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out There
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.