Mikayla Pieters found unharmed after going missing over weekend

Mikayla Pieters, the sister of slain toddler Courtney Pieters, was last seen on Saturday before being reported missing.

Mikayla Pieters. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
Mikayla Pieters. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The teenager who disappeared from Delft over the weekend has been found.

Mikayla Pieters, aged 17, was last seen on Saturday before being reported missing.

Police said Pieters, the sister of slain toddler Courtney Pieters, was found unharmed.

Pieters’ family said she told a friend that she was going to visit. The friend was to meet her at a taxi rank. After waiting, Pieters didn't pitch.

No further details around her disappearance have been provided.

In 2018, the teenager's three-year-old sister, Courtney, was raped and killed.

A boarder at their family home, Mortimer Saunders, was handed a double life sentence for the crime.

