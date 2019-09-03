Magashule: ANC top six won't meet Makhura over Cabinet change again

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the top six leaders did not want to meet with Makhura again to repeat the NEC’s instruction that he fire one male MEC from his Cabinet and replace him with a woman.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has drawn the line for Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the party’s leadership in the province.

The party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the top six leaders did not want to meet with Makhura again to repeat the NEC’s instruction that he fire one male MEC from his Cabinet and replace him with a woman.

Magashule has confirmed that Makhura and the Gauteng ANC met with the party’s top leadership last week and failed to convince them to allow the premier to keep all five of his male MECs.

After this year's national elections, the ANC NEC resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% of women in Cabinet but Makhura has resorted to a 50/50 gender representation.

When the ANC in Gauteng met with the top six last week, it was confident that it would put up a strong case and convince the party’s officials to allow David Makhura to keep all five of his male MEC’s.

But Ace Magashule said that the top six didn’t buy into this and they expected Makhura to implement the NEC’s decision once and for all.

"It's not a difficult matter to be finalised."

He said the top officials did not want to be meeting with Makhura and the Gauteng ANC again to repeat the instruction.

"We've seen them and we won't see them again because they shall have to go and implement the decision by the national executive committee."

Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng remained mum last week after their meeting with the top six, choosing only to say that no final decision had been taken and it was still engaging on the matter.