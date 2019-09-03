Leighandre Jegels’ mother remains hospitalised after being shot
She was wounded when her daughter’s boyfriend, a police officer, allegedly shot them on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - In the Eastern Cape, the mother of murdered boxer Leighandre Jegels remains in hospital.
She was wounded when her daughter’s boyfriend, a police officer, allegedly shot them on Friday.
The 37-year-old policeman, whose first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, died from injuries sustained in a car crash, presumably as he fled East London following the incident.
He was a member of the tactical response unit. His estranged girlfriend had a restraining order against him.
She had been training for her return to the ring in a junior boxing bantamweight fight next month.
Police watchdog Ipid confirmed he died in East London on Monday, on the day scheduled for his first court appearance.
