Leighandre Jegels’ mother remains hospitalised after being shot

CAPE TOWN - In the Eastern Cape, the mother of murdered boxer Leighandre Jegels remains in hospital.

She was wounded when her daughter’s boyfriend, a police officer, allegedly shot them on Friday.

The 37-year-old policeman, whose first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, died from injuries sustained in a car crash, presumably as he fled East London following the incident.

He was a member of the tactical response unit. His estranged girlfriend had a restraining order against him.

She had been training for her return to the ring in a junior boxing bantamweight fight next month.

Police watchdog Ipid confirmed he died in East London on Monday, on the day scheduled for his first court appearance.