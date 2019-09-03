Kidnapped Amy'Leigh De Jager (6) found unharmed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Kidnapped Amy'Leigh De Jager (6) found unharmed

Amy'Leigh De Jager who was kidnapped in front of her Vanderbijlpark school on Monday has been found, her family has confirmed.

Amy'Leigh de Jager. Picture: Facebook/Ria Van Der Walt
Amy'Leigh de Jager. Picture: Facebook/Ria Van Der Walt
13 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - The 6-year old girl who was snatched from her mother's car outside a school in Vanderbijlpark has been found and returned to her family.

The family of Amy'Leigh De Jager has told Eyewitness News she has been found.

Details around her nearly 24-hour abduction are still sketchy while the four men who kidnapped her in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday morning were still at large.

Police said the grade R pupil was pushed into a white Toyota Fortuner by four men, who sped off with her.

It's not yet clear whether any money was paid to secure the little girl's release after the abductors reportedly demanded a R2 million ransom.

Amy'Leigh De Jager's grandfather Martin Brouwer said that they were overwhelmed that she was finally home.

"She's safe and unharmed. The suspects are still at large, there's still stuff going on."

She will now undergo a medical assessment.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA