Kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager (6) found unharmed

JOHANNESBURG - The 6-year old girl who was snatched from her mother's car outside a school in Vanderbijlpark has been found and returned to her family.

#AmyLeeDeJager BREAKING Family confirms Amy Lee de Jager has been found. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2019

#AmyLeeDeJager BREAKING The family tells EWN she is now going for medical examination. Grandfather Martin Brouwer says her "face is unharmed." — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2019

Details around her nearly 24-hour abduction are still sketchy while the four men who kidnapped her in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday morning were still at large.

Police said the grade R pupil was pushed into a white Toyota Fortuner by four men, who sped off with her.

It's not yet clear whether any money was paid to secure the little girl's release after the abductors reportedly demanded a R2 million ransom.

Amy-Lee De Jager's grandfather Martin Brouwer said that they were overwhelmed that she was finally home.

She will now undergo a medical assesment.