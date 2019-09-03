‘It can happen to anyone’: Students share fears after Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder
On Monday night, students gathered to hold an overnight vigil for Mrwetyana.
CAPE TOWN - Students at the University of Cape Town said they feared for their lives after the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
A pall of sadness hung over UCT's main campus last night, as students and staff gathered to mourn Mrwetyana.
.. the song choice 😭😭😭.. UCT students mourning the brutal killing of one of their own... very touching indeed.. Lala sisi lala!! #RIPUyinenemrwetyanaPosted by Thobeka Yose on Monday, 2 September 2019
Student Azola Krweqe said her fellow student's murder has sown fear on the campus.
“It could have happened to me. It could have happened to anyone of us sitting here today. But it happened to her.”
Students told Eyewitness News they would do their best to keep safe both on campus and in the world beyond its boundaries.
Mrwetyana's murder is the latest in a series of cases of femicide and violence against women and girls documented across the nation and came at the end of Women’s Month.
A court heard on Monday she'd been raped and murdered in a Claremont Post Office. A man has confessed to the offence.
And thereafter, we attended the night vigil at @UCT_news. Was good to pray with #Uyinene’s classmates and friends and to listen to their demands for a #SaferWorldForGirls. #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/vXi2NtbMr1— Lionel Adendorf (@LionelAdendorf) September 2, 2019
Stellenbosch vigil tonight. My heart is so heavy for #Uyinene— Kenan Petersen (@KenanJPetersen) September 2, 2019
Abafazi, you deserve so much better. pic.twitter.com/EnmkpugdnR
