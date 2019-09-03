Here's how the kidnappers released Amy'Leigh De Jager (6)
Amy'Leigh De Jager's grandfather has told Eyewitness News that no ransom was paid for her safe return, despite a demand for money.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of six-year-old Amy'Leigh De Jager, who was kidnapped in Vanderbijlpark, has revealed more details about how she was released in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
De Jager's grandfather has told Eyewitness News that no ransom was paid for her safe return, despite a demand for the money.
The grade R pupil was snatched from her mother's car while being dropped off at school on Monday morning.
De Jager's grandfather Martin Brouwer said she was released just after 2 am on Tuesday by four men near an informal settlement in Vanderbijlpark.
He said the little girl was then instructed by the kidnappers to run across the road in the dark where her mother would be waiting for her.
But in fact, there was no one waiting for her and the suspects drove off.
She was helped by strangers who were passing by and managed to take her to the nearest police station. And that's when the police alerted her family.
De Jager has been safely reunited with her parents while police continue to gather information hoping to make any arrests.
